Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited citizens to share their ideas for the first Mann Ki Baat of 2022, which will take place on 30 January 2022. This will be the 85th episode of his monthly radio programme.

“On the 30th of this month, the first #MannKiBaat of 2022 will take place. I am sure you have lots to share in terms of inspiring life stories and topics. Share them on @mygovindia or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme is broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

Addressing the nation in the 84th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on 26 December 2021, Prime Minister Modi hadsaid, "Friends, we also have to keep in mind that a new variant of coronavirus has already knocked at the door. Our scientists are continuously studying this new Omicron variant. They are getting new data every day, their suggestions are being worked upon. In such a situation, self-awareness and self-discipline are the country's strengths in fighting against this variant of coronavirus. It is this very collective strength of ours that will defeat COVID; with this very sense of responsibility, we have to enter into 2022."

