PM Modi invites ideas for the first Mann Ki Baat of 2022

Addressing the nation in the 84th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on 26 December 2021, Prime Minister Modi hadsaid, "Friends, we also have to keep in mind that a new variant of coronavirus has already knocked at the door. Our scientists are continuously studying this new Omicron variant. They are getting new data every day, their suggestions are being worked upon. In such a situation, self-awareness and self-discipline are the country's strengths in fighting against this variant of coronavirus. It is this very collective strength of ours that will defeat COVID; with this very sense of responsibility, we have to enter into 2022."