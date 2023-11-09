‘PM Modi is best’, says US singer Mary Millben, calls on ‘courageous’ woman to step up against Nitish Kumar
American singer Mary Millben says PM Narendra Modi is the best leader for India, the US-India relationship, and global economic stability.
African-American actress and singer Mary Millben on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he stands for women and is the “best leader" for India. Mary Millben also said that PM Modi is the “best leader for the US-India relationship" and the global economic stability of the world.