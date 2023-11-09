African-American actress and singer Mary Millben on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi , saying he stands for women and is the “best leader" for India. Mary Millben also said that PM Modi is the “best leader for the US-India relationship" and the global economic stability of the world.

Mary Millben said the 2024 election season has commenced in the United States and also in India. “Election seasons present an opportunity for change, to put an end to outdated policies and non-progressive people replaced with voices and values that inspire and truly align with all citizen's convictions, and what is best for the collective future of a nation."

“Many people ask why I support Prime Minister Modi, and follow India affairs so closely. The answer is simple. I love India... And I believe Prime Minister Modi is the best leader for India, and the progress of Indian citizens. He's the best leader for the US-India relationship and for the global economic stability of the world... The PM stands for women," Mary Millben said.

Mary Millben also reacted to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s remark in the state Assembly to explain the role of education and women in population control. Mary Millben called on a “courageous" woman to declare her candidacy for Bihar chief ministership.

“After #NitishKumar Ji's comments, I believe a courageous woman needs to step up and declare her candidacy to run for Chief Minister of Bihar. If I were a citizen of #India, I would move to Bihar and run for Chief Minister. The BJP should empower a woman to lead in Bihar. This would be the true sentiment of women empowerment and development in response. Or #Bihar, do as #SRK admonished in #Jawan, 'vote' and bring change," the US singer said on a post on X.

On Karwa Chauth, Mary Millben had called the festival a “beautiful tradition" and also revealed that she observed a fast for her future husband.

