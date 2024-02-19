Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set address a public rally at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow, February 20. Meanwhile, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects worth over ₹30,500 crore in the state during his visit including inauguration of 3 IIMs including one in Jammu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He will also will lay the foundation stone of new terminal building of Jammu Airport and Common User Facility Petroleum depot in Jammu among others.

Also read: Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi to launch 14,000 projects worth over ₹ 10 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh today. 10-point Press release from the Prime Minister's office stated, "At around 11:30 AM, in a public function at the Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu, Prime Minister will inaugurate.…The projects relate to several sectors including health, education, rail, road, aviation, petroleum, civic infrastructure, among others."

Also read: PM Modi lays foundation stone of Kalki Dham temple in UP's Sambhal| WATCH Here are the projects and schemes related to several sectors; from health, education, rail, road, aviation, petroleum to civic infrastructure; that the PM is scheduled to highlight during his visit:

New terminal building of Jammu Airport PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the new terminal building of Jammu Airport, that will cater to around 2000 passengers during peak hours, at Jammu during his visit. This project will be spread over 40,000 sqm area and the new terminal building will be equipped with modern facilities.

Also read: PM Modi to lay foundation for Kalki Dham temple, led by expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod's trust Road projects Considering road development projects, the PM will lay the foundation stone of road projects including two packages spanning 44.22 km, linking Delhi to Jammu's Katra via Expressway; Phase two for four-laning of Srinagar Ring Road; five packages for upgrading the 161 km long Srinagar to Uri stretch of NH-01; and the construction of Kulgam Bypass and Pulwama bypass on NH-444.

Also read: 'Aayega toh Modi hi': PM cites foreign invites, says every country confident about BJP returning to power Common User Facility) Petroleum depot The PM will lay the foundation stone for a project worth ₹677 crore to develop a Common User Facility (CUF) Petroleum depot at Jammu. The fully automated depot will have storage capacity of about 100000 kl for storing Motor Spirit (MS), High Speed Diesel (HSD), Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO), Aviation Turbine fuel (ATF), Ethanol, Bio diesel and winter grade HSD.

Also read: Top Events of the Day: PM Modi to inaugurate projects in UP, Arvind Kejriwal gets 6th summon for Delhi liquor scam case Distribution of appointment letters He will also distribute appointment orders to about 1500 new Government recruits of Jammu and Kashmir and hold a talk with beneficiaries of various government schemes as part of the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu' mission.

AIIMS Jammu During the event, PM Modi will inaugurate Jammu's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Vijaypur (Samba). This AIIMS institute came up under Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana whose foundational stone was also laid by the PM in February 2019.

Rail projects PM Modi will flag off the first Electric Train in the valley and also train service between Sangaldan station and Baramulla station. Rail projects to be introduced include a new railway line between Banihal and Sangaldan that will cover a distance of 48 km and an electrified train between Baramulla and Sangaldan section that will cover a distance of 185.66 km.

Other projects The PM will virtually inaugurate a number of projects are AIIMS including the highest railway bridge in Reasi district, the Devika river rejuvenation project, the Shahpur Kandi project and IIM Jammu. He will also lay the foundation for 124 new projects in Jammu and Kashmir including 9 industrial estates, 62 road projects, 42 bridges and 2,816 flats for Kashmiri migrants.

The Border Security Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police on February 17 conducted an anti-tunnelling drive in Ramgarh sector of Samba district along the Indo-Pak international border ahead of PM Modi's visit.

