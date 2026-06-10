PM Modi, Japan PM Sanae Takaichi likely to meet for summit talks in Guwahati on July 1, Assam CM confirms

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is likely visit India for a three-day visit from July 1. Takaichi is expected to hold summit-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on 9 June.

The two Prime Ministers are expected to hold talks on varied issues, focusing on economic and infrastructure collaboration.

Speaking at the launch of the pilot project of Blue Valley Cluster- Fragrances, Flavours and Ayush in collaboration with the European Union, the Chief Minister said that there is a possibility of summit-level talks between the two Prime Ministers in Guwahati.

''This will again strengthen Assam's role in India-Japan relationship,'' he added.

The possibility of the summit being held here indicates Assam's growing importance as a key stakeholder in the ambit of the Act East Policy.

Why is Assam significant? The visit assumes significance as it comes several years after the scheduled summit between former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Guwahati was officially postponed in December 2019. The trip was canceled protests in the Assam capital over the newly passed Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Also, Assam has in recent years witnessed major investments in transport, education and digital infrastructure, reinforcing its role as the Northeast’s principal growth centre

One of Japan’s flagship projects in Assam is the Guwahati Water Supply Project, financed through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) assistance worth ₹1,736 crore. The project aims to provide reliable drinking water to more than 140,000 households in Guwahati and has become a showcase of India-Japan urban development cooperation in the Northeast.

High-level ‘Team Europe’ A high-level "Team Europe" delegation of the European Union visited Guwahati on June 8-9 to explore collaboration opportunities with all Northeastern states, including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

CM Sarma met a high-level European Union (EU) delegation led by EU Ambassador to India Herve Delphin, as part of the delegation today. The visit was aimed at deepening trade ties, exploring investment opportunities, and strengthening commercial partnerships between European markets and Northeast India.

The engagement comes amid efforts by New Delhi and Brussels to advance cooperation under the India-EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda launched earlier this year. With its strategic location, rich natural resources, and growing industrial base, Northeast India is increasingly attracting global investors.

Addressing the press conference after meeting the European delegation in the state's capital, Assam Chief Minister Sarma, added that Assam has surpassed India in terms of growth, which will support investors.

"India is growing at 29 per cent, and Assam is growing at 45 per cent. So that is the speed, that is the momentum we have, I think our economic growth trajectory will support the investor who will come to Assam to invest," Sarma said.

On the backdrop of the state's achievements in the last five years, CM Sarma sees a bigger growth trajectory for Assam.

I see a bigger momentum in the next five years. What we have achieved in the last five years, in the next five years, the momentum will be much faster.

"I see a bigger momentum in the next five years. What we have achieved in the last five years, in the next five years, the momentum will be much faster," he said.