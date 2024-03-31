PM Modi, Kangana Ranaut slam Congress as Katchatheevu row gains ground, Opposition asks 'why didn't BJP...?'
BJP leaders citicised the Congress for the alleged ceding of Katchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka. In response, Congress leaders asked PM Modi to share a “white paper report” to show what his government did in last 10 years.
An RTI (Right to Information) reply to Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai sparked an uproar in the political arena on Sunday. The RTI was filed seeking information about the Katchatheevu island "which was ceded to Sri Lanka" in 1974 by the Congress-led Indian government.