PM Modi lands in Canada for G7 Summit, says will meet various leaders, ‘emphasise Global South priorities’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Calgary of Canada on Tuesday, June 17, to attend the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, marking a significant moment in India-Canada ties following a phase of strained diplomatic relations after the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Advertisement

After landing in Canada, PM Modi said he would be meeting various leaders at the G7 Summit and emphasise the priorities of the Global South.

In a post on X, PM Narendra Modi said, “Landed in Calgary, Canada, to take part in the G7 Summit. Will be meeting various leaders at the Summit and sharing my thoughts on important global issues. Will also be emphasising the priorities of the Global South.”

PM Modi's visit to Canada comes after a period of friction between New Delhi and Ottawa, triggered by Canadian allegations that Indian agents were involved in the killing of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a gurdwara in Canada in 2023. Also Read | ‘Why did you invite Modi for G7 Summit?': Canadian PM Carney replies, ‘India should be…’

Advertisement

India had strongly rejected the allegations. The diplomatic standoff escalated as both countries expelled senior diplomats in a tit-for-tat response. New Delhi has consistently voiced concerns about extremism and anti-India activities on Canadian soil and urged Canadian authorities to take concrete steps to curb such elements.

Before landing in Canada, PM Narendra Modi was visiting Cyprus. Upon the conclusion of the visit, MEA Secretary (West) Tanmay Lal highlighted that this marked Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to Cyprus and the first by an Indian Prime Minister in more than 20 years.

“This landmark visit highlights the enduring friendship and trusted partnership between our two countries,” Tanmay Lal said.