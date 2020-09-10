PM Modi launches fisheries, animal husbandry schemes in poll-bound Bihar

The virtual conference also witnessed the launch of other initiatives related to animal husbandry and fisheries in Bihar, which is all set to go for assembly elections in October-November this year.

The PMMSY scheme is part of the ₹20 trillion stimulus package announced earlier this year by the Union government. PM Modi also announced the launch of e-Gopala mobile app, that provides solutions on issues related to livestock to the farmers.

Launching the scheme with the slogan Jai Kisan (Farmers), Jai Vigyan (Science), Jai Anusandhan (Reserach), Modi said “The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has directly transferred money to the bank accounts of more than 10 crore farmers of the country. There are also about 75 lakh farmers in Bihar alone. So far, about 6 thousand crore rupees have been deposited in the bank accounts of farmers of Bihar." The virtual event was attended by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi from Patna.

The launch of PMMSY comes at a time when the rural and farm economy has been severely hit by the covid-19 pandemic. Woes of Bihar, one of the worst affected states, were exacerbated due to reverse migration.

“The thinking behind all these schemes started today is that our villages should become the strength of 21st century India, self-reliant India, become energy…Today, PMMSY is being launched in 21 states of the country. Over 20 thousand crore rupees will be spent on this in the next 4-5 years. Out of this, work of ₹1700 crores is being started today," Modi added.

While talking to beneficiaries of the programme, Modi credited Nitish Kumar-led government for the state’s development. PM also praised Bihar chief minister for the ‘Water For All’ scheme, under which every household has received drinking water supply.

“Around 5 years ago when the programme had started, only 2% households had drinking water connections, but it is around 70% now. In the last 4-5 years, over 1.5 crore household have been provided water connections. Even during Covid-19 crisis when everything was at a standstill, 60 lakh household were given water connections," PM added.

