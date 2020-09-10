PM Modi launches fisheries, animal husbandry schemes in poll-bound Bihar

Launching the scheme with the slogan Jai Kisan (Farmers), Jai Vigyan (Science), Jai Anusandhan (Reserach), Modi said “The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has directly transferred money to the bank accounts of more than 10 crore farmers of the country. There are also about 75 lakh farmers in Bihar alone. So far, about 6 thousand crore rupees have been deposited in the bank accounts of farmers of Bihar." The virtual event was attended by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi from Patna.