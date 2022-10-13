Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the rural road scheme in Himachal Pradesh called the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III for the upgradation of 3,125 km of rural roads. More than ₹420 crore has been sanctioned by the central government under this phase of the PMGSY-III for upgrading 440 km of rural roads in 15 border and far-flung blocks of the state.

During his address in Chamba, PM Modi also listed his government’s achievements, saying that in the past eight years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government has made 12,000 km of rural roads in Himachal Pradesh. “BJP double-engine govt trying to build roads in every village, we have made 12,000 km of rural roads in 8 years in Himachal Pradesh," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stones of two hydropower projects – the 48 MW Chanju-III hydroelectric project and the 30 MW Deothal Chanju hydroelectric project.

Himachal Pradesh | PM Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of two hydropower projects and launches Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III in Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/zwvgn8BcvV — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

“Hundred per cent water coverage has been made in tribal areas of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur under 'Har Ghar Jal Yojna'," the prime minister said.

Speaking about the Hatti community, PM Narendra Modi said, “Providing the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Hatti community shows this government cares for tribal people," PM Modi said in Chamba, adding that domestic gas connections, too, have been made available in every house in Chamba.

“BJP's double-engine government made domestic gas connections available for every home," he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting at the Indira Gandhi stadium in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh after flagging off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat Express. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of a Bulk Drug Pharma Park and inaugurated the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una.