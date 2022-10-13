PM Modi launches rural road scheme in HP to upgrade 3,125 km of rural roads2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 02:29 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the rural road scheme in Himachal Pradesh called the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III for the upgradation of 3,125 km of rural roads. More than ₹420 crore has been sanctioned by the central government under this phase of the PMGSY-III for upgrading 440 km of rural roads in 15 border and far-flung blocks of the state.