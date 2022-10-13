PM Modi launches rural road scheme in HP to upgrade 3,125 km of rural roads

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the rural road scheme in Himachal Pradesh called the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III for the upgradation of 3,125 km of rural roads. More than ₹420 crore has been sanctioned by the central government under this phase of the PMGSY-III for upgrading 440 km of rural roads in 15 border and far-flung blocks of the state.

