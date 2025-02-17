PM Modi-led panel finalises next CEC; Congress asks Govt to wait until SC hearing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led selection committee, which met in South Block on February 17, has finalised and recommended the name of the next chief election commissioner (CEC) to President Droupadi Murmu, news agency PTI said quoting sources on Monday.

Gyanesh Kumar, the Election Commissioner since March last year, is likely to take over from Rajiv Kumar as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, sources said. Kumar's term ends on February 18 on attaining the age of 65 years.

Besides Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi – part of the panel which – met on Monday evening. The government is expected to announce the name of the next CEC soon, the PTI report said.

Advertisement

Congress raises questions The Congress has asked the government to adjourn the meeting to select the new CEC until the Supreme Court hears on February 19 a petition on the constitution of the selection panel. The statement came soon after a meeting of the PM Modi-led selection committee attended by Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that by removing the Chief Justice of India from the selection committee, the government has made it clear it wants control and not preserve the credibility of the Election Commission. He said the case challenging the new act to appoint the CEC and other Election Commissioners is currently pending before the Supreme Court, which has issued a notice, and the matter is now listed for next hearing on February 19.

Advertisement

"It is our suggestion that the Central government adjourn this meeting until after the hearing and instruct its counsels to appear and assist the court so that the hearing may be an effective one. Only then, can a decision be taken in earnest," Singhvi said addressing a press conference on Monday.

The Congress asked the government to adjourn the meeting to select the new chief election commissioner until the Supreme Court hears on February 19.

The Congress' statement came soon after a meeting of the three-member selection committee.

So far, the senior-most election commissioner (EC) was elevated as the CEC following the retirement of the incumbent. However, after a new law on appointments of the CEC and ECs came into force last year, a search committee shortlists names of five secretary-level officers for consideration by a prime minister-led panel for appointment to the posts.

Advertisement

Besides the CEC, a new EC could also be appointed to fill the vacancy created by Rajiv Kumar's retirement. After Rajiv, Gyanesh Kumar is the senior-most election commissioner. His tenure is till January 26, 2029.

The Union government had earlier set up a search committee ahead of the meeting. The CEC and EC are appointed by the President of India based on the recommendations of a selection committee.