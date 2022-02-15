New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair the Union Cabinet meeting at 4 pm on Tuesday.

The last meeting of the Union Cabinet was held on February 1 ahead of the presentation of Budget 2022-23 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Parliament.

After getting the nod from the cabinet, Finance Minister presented the Union Budget 2022-23 in a paperless form for the second time on February 1.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.