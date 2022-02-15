Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi likely to chair Union Cabinet meet today

PM Modi likely to chair Union Cabinet meet today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair the Union Cabinet meeting at 4 pm on Tuesday.
12:39 PM IST ANI

The last meeting of the Union Cabinet was held on February 1 ahead of the presentation of Budget 2022-23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair the Union Cabinet meeting at 4 pm on Tuesday.

The last meeting of the Union Cabinet was held on February 1 ahead of the presentation of Budget 2022-23 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Parliament.

After getting the nod from the cabinet, Finance Minister presented the Union Budget 2022-23 in a paperless form for the second time on February 1.

