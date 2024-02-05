'Jisne loota hai, lautana padega...': PM Modi attacks Opposition leaders accused of corruption
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized just ₹5,000 crore during the Congress' rule, but the figure reached ₹1 lakh crore under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre.
Amid Opposition accusing the central government of using central probe agencies against its leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said probe agencies are independent and the Constitution has kept them so.
PM Modi further expressed confidence in his third straight victory in the Lok Sabha polls and asserted that the BJP will win 370 seats, while the NDA will get over 400 seats in Lok Sabha polls.
"On the basis of the experience of 10 years of governance, looking at today's strong economy and the rapid speed with which India is progressing today, I can confidently say that in our third term, India will be the third largest economic power. This is Modi's guarantee," the PM said.
