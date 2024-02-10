PM Modi says productivity of 17th Lok Sabha around 97%: 'Reform, perform, transform'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the last sitting of the Lok Sabha on Saturday and said, “These five years were of reform, perform, transform in the country. It is very rare that there is reform as well as transformation…”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the productivity of the 17th Lok Sabha was around 97 percent. He said this while addressing the last sitting of the Lok Sabha before 2024 general elections — when the country will elect a new government.
