Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in the 85th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. Today's Mann Ki Baat programme is the first episode of this year. For the first time, the Mann Ki Baat has begun at 11:30 AM. It usually begins at 11 AM on the last Sunday of the month. PM Modi had invited citizens to share their ideas for the first Mann Ki Baat of 2022.

Today's Mann Ki Baat comes on Martyrs' day which is observed on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

Last year, PM Modi addressed his last Mann Ki Baat on December 26, in which he spoke on many topics including Coronavirus. Besides, PM Modi encouraged people to follow the 'Swachh Bharat' initiative.

Check all the highlights of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat:

Lastly, PM Modi said one should not forget "Swachhta Abhiyan". He encouraged people to campaign against single-use plastic. "Vocal for Local mantra is our responsibility...have to work wholeheartedly for Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign," he added.

According to PM Modi, one crore people have taken precaution doses within 20 days. " Now the cases of coronavirus have also started decreasing --this is a very positive sign. People should be safe, the pace of economic activities of the country should be maintained -this is the wish of every countryman".

60% of the youth in the age group of 15 to 18 years have got their vaccines within three to four weeks, PM Modi said.

India is very successfully fighting the fresh wave of Covid pandemic. It is a matter of pride that so far almost 4.5 crore children have taken Covid vaccine: PM Modi

On Covid vaccination, PM Modi said that that the country is fighting with great success againt the new wave of pandemic.

On poaching of rhinoceros, PM Modi there has been a steady decline in the hunting of these animals in Assam. Sharing the data, PM Modi said, in 2013, 37 rhinos were killed, 32 in 2017, while in 2020, only two rhinos were killed. By 2021, only one rhino got killed by poachers. " I appreciate the resolve of the people of Assam to save the rhinoceros," Modi said.

He also spoke about Virat horse who used to lead the Republic Day parade as Commandant Charger. “Horse Virat came to Rashtrapati Bhavan in 2003 and In this parade, th used to lead the parade every time on Republic Day as Commandant Charger. Even when a foreign head of state was welcomed in Rashtrapati Bhavan, Virat used to play this role. This year, on Army Day, horse #MannKiBaat Virat was also given COAS Commendation Card by the Army Chief. In view of Virat's immense services, after his retirement he was given farewell in an equally grand manner," PM Modi said.

PM Modi further spoke on animal protection. PM Modi said, "Love for nature & compassion for every living being, this is our culture as well as innate nature. A glimpse of these Sanskaras of ours was seen recently when a tigress left world in Pench Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh".

PM Modi shared postcards during his Mann Ki Baat. The prime minister informed that more than one crore children had sent him postcards. These postcards have come from many parts of the country and even from abroad, he added. “These postcards give a glimpse of broad and comprehensive outlook of our new generation for our country's future," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also spoke about Shriman Amai Mahalinga Naik (also known as Tunnel Man) who is a farmer and was chosen for Padma Shri award this year. PM Modi said, “He has made such innovations in agriculture, seeing which anyone could be surprised. Small farmers are getting huge benefit from his efforts. There are many more such unsung heroes who have been honoured by the country for their contribution. You must try to know about them. We will get to learn a lot from them in life".

“77-year-old Lorembam Beino Devi of Manipur has been conserving the Liba textile art of Manipur for decades. She has also been awarded the Padma Shri. Arjun Singh of Madhya Pradesh has received Padma award for imparting recognition to the art of Baiga tribal dance," PM Modi said on Mann Ki Baat.

“Basanti Devi of Uttarakhand, who has been honored with Padma Shri, lived her whole life in the midst of struggles. Her husband died at an early age and she had started living in an ashram. Staying there, she fought to save the river and made an extraordinary contribution to the environment. She has also done a lot of work for the empowerment of women," PM Modi on Padma Shree recipient Basanti Devi.

Further PM Modi announced some of the Padma Award recipients of this year such as Basanti Devi of Uttarakhand, Lorembam Beino Devi of Manipur, and Amai Mahalinga Naik and said, "These are unsung heroes of our country, who have done extraordinary deeds in ordinary circumstances".

We have seen that 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' near India Gate & the flame at the nearby National War Memorial have been merged into one. On this emotional moment, many countrymen & the family of martyrs had tears in their eyes: PM Modi during first 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2022

PM Modi spoke on Martyr's Day and remembered Mahatma Gandhi in his monthly radio programme. He also spoke about Republic Day. " The display of the nation's valour and strength, which we witnessed on Rajpath in Delhi filled everyone with pride and enthusiasm".

Today we will once again take forward discussions which are related to the positive inspirations and collective efforts of our country and countrymen: PM Modi

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.