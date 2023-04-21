PM Modi holds meeting on Indians stuck in Sudan: ‘Prepare contingency evacuation plans’1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 05:09 PM IST
- Sudan crisis news: PM Modi has asked the officials to prepare a ‘contingency evacuation plan’ to help the Indians stuck in Sudan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a high-level to review the situation related to Indians who are stuck in Sudan, a few days after violent clashes erupted between the country's paramilitary and the Army. During the meeting, PM Modi has asked the officials to prepare a contingency evacuation plan to rescue the Indians.
