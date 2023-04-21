Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a high-level to review the situation related to Indians who are stuck in Sudan, a few days after violent clashes erupted between the country's paramilitary and the Army. During the meeting, PM Modi has asked the officials to prepare a contingency evacuation plan to rescue the Indians.

After the high-level meeting, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, “PM assessed the most recent developments in Sudan and received a first-hand report of the conditions on the ground, with specific focus on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens presently located throughout the country."

PM Modi has also directed the preparation of contingency evacuation plans, accounting for the rapidly shifting security landscape and the viability of various options, the PMO said.

PM Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting to review the situation related to Indians in Sudan. pic.twitter.com/gkklP9oj0U — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2023

During the meeting, PM Modi emphasised the importance of maintaining close communication with neighboring countries in the region, as well as those with significant numbers of citizens in Sudan.

The PMO said, “He [PM Modi] instructed all relevant officials to remain vigilant, closely monitoring developments and continuously evaluating the safety of Indian nationals in Sudan and extending them all possible assistance."

PM Modi also expressed his condolences on the passing away of an Indian national who fell victim to a stray bullet last week during the intense fighting this week.