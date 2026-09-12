PM Modi meets Malaysia’s Ibrahim, Ethiopia’s Ahmed on sidelines of BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in New Delhi on Saturday, on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit.

Malaysia's participation in the BRICS Leaders' Summit in New Delhi is in its capacity as a BRICS Partner Country, on the invitation of PM Modi.

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Building on Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Malaysia in February 2026, the leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation across a range of areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, semiconductors, infrastructure, digital economy, energy, fintech, education, tourism and people-to-people ties, Ministry of External Affairs said.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What topics were discussed between PM Modi and Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim at the BRICS Summit? ⌵ PM Modi and Anwar Ibrahim discussed bilateral cooperation across various areas including trade, investment, defence, semiconductors, infrastructure, digital economy, and energy. 2 Why is Malaysia's participation significant at the BRICS Summit in 2026? ⌵ Malaysia's participation as a BRICS Partner Country allows it to engage in discussions on global governance, economic cooperation, and development challenges facing member countries. 3 How can BRICS cooperation benefit the Global South during economic disruptions? ⌵ BRICS cooperation can enhance supply chain security and promote development-chain resilience, helping countries in the Global South build more self-reliant economies. 4 What is the purpose of Anwar Ibrahim's visit to Keralam during the BRICS Summit? ⌵ Ibrahim's visit aims to solidify India-Malaysia relations and explore strategic collaborations in key sectors such as trade, education, and regional connectivity. 5 What was the outcome of the bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali? ⌵ During their meeting, Modi and Ahmed discussed strengthening their Strategic Partnership and reviewed progress in areas like economic cooperation and security.

“The leaders exchanged views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X

During the Summit, Ibrahim is scheduled to deliver a National Statement on Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said.

“The Summit is the highest-level platform of BRICS, bringing together Heads of State and Government of BRICS Member and Partner Countries to discuss strategic issues relating to global governance, sustainable development, economic cooperation, trade and investment, digital transformation, and global challenges affecting developing countries,” the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

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According to its Foreign Ministry, Malaysia will emphasise the importance of strengthening cooperation among BRICS Member and Partner Countries in addressing development challenges, expanding economic opportunities, and ensuring that the benefits of technological advancement and innovation are enjoyed more inclusively by all countries.

Ibrahim is also scheduled to visit Keralam to further solidify bilateral relations and unlock strategic collaboration across key sectors, including trade and investment, the digital economy, talent and labour, education, and regional connectivity.

In Keralam, the Malaysian PM will meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister VD Satheesan and the Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, to exchange perspectives on community development, educational advancement, and interfaith harmony.

India-Malaysia ties India and Malaysia enjoy strengthen ties partnership based on mutual respect and shared values, which was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) in August 2024.

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In February 2026, PM Modi also visited Malaysia, where the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, including political engagement, defence and security cooperation, maritime cooperation, trade and investment, digital economy, science and technology, energy, agriculture, health, education, culture, and tourism.

Modi meets Ahmed Ali Earlier, PM Modi also met with Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, being held under India’s chairship.

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The leaders exchanged views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders held discussions aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Strategic Partnership, MEA said. “They reviewed progress across key sectors, including economic cooperation, defence and security partnership, and capacity building. The meeting built on Prime Minister Modi’s historic visit to Addis Ababa in December 2025,” MEA said in a statement.

(With agency inputs)