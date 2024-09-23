PM Modi meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in New York; voices ‘deep concern’ for Gaza situation

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published23 Sep 2024, 07:47 AM IST
PM Modi meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in New York; voices 'deep concern' for Gaza situation 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York during his three-day US visit on Sunday.

Modi said he reiterated India’s support for early restoration of peace and stability in the region during the meeting with Abbas during which he also exchanged views of further ‘strengthening long standing friendship with the people of Palestine.’

The Prime Minister also expressed ‘deep concern’ regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirmed India's continued support to the Palestinian people, according to MEA spokesperson.

“PM expressed deep concern at the humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirmed India's continued support to the people of Palestine,” spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

India has for long supported and voted in the UN for a two-state solution that allows Palestinians to live freely in an independent nation within secure borders, while also addressing Israel’s legitimate security concerns.

‘Deteriorating situation in Gaza’

Modi was one of the first global leaders to condemn the horrific terror attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7, but India has repeatedly expressed concerns over the deteriorating situation in Gaza. On July 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government released the first tranche of $2.5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), as part of its annual contribution of $5 million for the year 2024-25.

In the 1970s, under the Congress government, India became the first non-Arab country to support the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and its leader Yasser Arafat as the formal representative of Palestinians in the General Assembly.

‘Long standing and consistent policy’

PM Modi arrived in New York in the second leg of his three-day visit to the United States. On Saturday, PM Modi took part in the Quad Summit and held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The Prime Minister addressed a huge gathering of the Indian diaspora at the Nassau Coliseum in New York on Sunday.

He will also address the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly in New York today.

In February 2024, the then Junior Foreign Minister V Muraleedharan told Lok Sabha that India’s policy towards Palestine has been long standing and consistent.

“We have supported a negotiated two State solution, towards establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognized borders, living side by side in peace with Israel,” he said.

(With ANI inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • India’s support for Palestine has been consistent since the 1970s.
  • PM Modi advocates for a two-state solution that ensures peace and security for both Palestinians and Israelis.
  • India is actively contributing to humanitarian efforts in Gaza through financial support to UN agencies.

23 Sep 2024, 07:47 AM IST
