Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to a tweet from Google CEO Sundar Pichai, expressing his enthusiasm about their recent meeting. Modi highlighted India’s rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and its commitment to using AI for the public good.

After the meeting, PM Modi tweeted, “Glad to have met you @sundarpichai. India is making remarkable strides in AI, leveraging it for public good. We urge the world to come and invest in our nation and bet on our Yuva Shakti!”

Pichai tweeted about their meeting during the AI Action Summit in Paris on Tuesday, stating, “I am delighted to meet with PM @narendramodi today while in Paris for the AI Action Summit. We discussed the incredible opportunities AI will bring to India and ways we can work closely together on India’s digital transformation.”

The meeting took place during PM Modi’s visit to France, where he co-chaired the Paris AI Action Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. The summit, hosted at the Grand Palais, focused on the global impact of artificial intelligence and strategies for its ethical and responsible implementation.

“I am grateful to my friend President Macron for hosting this summit and for inviting me to co-chair it. AI is already reshaping our economy, security, and even society. AI is writing the code for humanity in this century,” Modi stated in his address at the event.

Modi’s visit to France marks the first leg of his two-nation tour. Following his engagements in Paris, he is scheduled to travel to the United States, where he will meet with President Donald Trump to further strengthen bilateral ties and discuss key global issues.

Earlier, Modi shared highlights from his warm welcome in Paris, where he was greeted by President Macron at a welcome dinner. Expressing his gratitude, Modi posted on X, “Delighted to meet my friend, President Macron in Paris.”