PM Modi meets UK PM Keir Starmer on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Canada – ‘exceptional conversation’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had an 'exceptional conversation' with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada on Tuesday night (local time).

Modi said after the meeting that the two nations will continue working together to add even more momentum to this wonderful friendship.

"An exceptional conversation with Prime Minister Keir Starmer! India and UK ties are getting stronger, reflected in the ground we've covered in areas like trade and commerce. We will keep working together to add even more momentum to this wonderful friendship," PM Modi posted on X.

In the wake of the tragic Air India crash The meeting between the two leaders comes in the wake of the tragic Air India crash, which claimed British lives, casting a sombre backdrop to the interaction between the two leaders. Both sides are expected to remain in close coordination as investigations continue.

All passengers – except one – on board the Air India flight bound for London Gatwick Airport that crashed shortly after take-off from Gujarat's Ahmedabad airport on 12 June afternoon died.

There were 242 passengers and crew on board the plane, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian. One passenger, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, miraculously survived the crash.

India and the UK signed an India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in May 2025, marking a significant step between the two economies amid ongoing global trade volatility and tariff uncertainties.

India's 4th largest export destination The UK is India's fourth-largest export destination and its 11th-largest trading partner. The bilateral trade of about USD 60 billion is projected to double by 2030. It is India's 16th FTA and the UK's most significant bilateral trade deal post-Brexit.

The FTA grants zero-duty access for 99 per cent of Indian exports to the UK, including textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, marine products, sports goods, toys, gems and jewellery, auto parts, engineering goods, and organic chemicals. Automobile tariffs were cut to 10 per cent under a quota, down from over 100 per cent.

It also promotes labour mobility. About 100 additional annual visas for Indian professionals, particularly in IT and healthcare.

India and the UK also signed a Double Contribution Convention Agreement (also called a Social Security Agreement) as one of the key aspects of the deal. It will ensure that professionals in either country are not forced to pay national insurance or social security contributions in both countries.

Modi meets PM Carney Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived at the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge to participate in the high-level G7 Summit, where he held multiple bilateral meetings and discussed pressing global issues.

Canadian PM Mark Carney received PM Modi as he arrived at the G7 Summit venue in Kananaskis, Alberta.

This marks his sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit and his first visit to Canada in a decade. PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the Calgary airport, where India's acting high commissioner, Chinmoy Naik, was among those who received him.

The Prime Minister arrived in Canada after concluding his visit to Cyprus. PM Modi's visit to Canada marks a significant moment in bilateral ties following a phase of strained diplomatic relations. He headed to Croatia from Canada for the third and final leg of his five-day foreign tour.