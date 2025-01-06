Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday. He highlighted the progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across technology, defence, space, biotechnology, and AI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on January 6. He highlighted the progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across technology, defence, space, biotechnology, and AI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi expressed pleasure in meeting US National Security Advisor and noted the growth of the India-US Strategic Partnership in various sectors. He expressed a desire to further strengthen relations for the benefit of both nations and global welfare.

Taking to social media platform X, he wrote, “It was a pleasure to meet the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership has scaled new heights, including in the areas of technology, defence, space, biotechnology and Artificial Intelligence. Look forward to building upon this momentum in ties between our two democracies for the benefit of our people and global good." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jake Sullivan on US-India collaboration On Monday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan underscored India National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's efforts to propel US-India partnerships on various projects. Jake Sullivan asserted that Ajit Doval played a critical role in helping US-India collaboration to a new level, while speaking IIT Delhi.

Suggesting that advanced technologies of the future would act as a propellant for the US-India relationship, Jake Sullivan recognised Ajit Doval's vision. Advanced technologies “could take our two countries forward, advance our respective interests, protect our respective values, and build a better world for everybody," ANI quoted US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recollecting the experience of working with Ajit Doval over the past 4 years, he said, “I have developed a deep personal relationship, a deep professional relationship, and it is that relationship in part I believe that has helped play such a critical role in ensuring that the US-India partnership has reached a new high level."

Notably, Jake Sullivan's two-day for a final round of talks with Ajit Doval and other top government officials concludes today. According to White House, this visit was to address a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues.