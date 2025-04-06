PM Modi mocks MK Stalin amid Hindi row: ‘Even letters I get aren’t signed in Tamil’

Chanchal
Updated6 Apr 2025, 04:37 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sharp jab at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin amid the ongoing Hindi imposition debate over the New Education Policy (NEP). Addressing a public gathering in Rameswaram after the launch of the India's first vertical lift sea bridge, the 'Pamban Bridge', PM Modi remarked that while MK Stalin and other Tamil Nadu leaders often champions the Tamil language in political discourse, none of the letters he receives from Tamil leaders are actually signed in Tamil.

“Sometimes, I am surprised when I receive letters from some leaders of Tamil Nadu -- none of them are signed in Tamil. If we are proud of Tamil, then I would request everyone to at least sign their name in Tamil,” PM Modi said.

This is a developing story, more details are being added

 

First Published:6 Apr 2025, 04:18 PM IST
