PM Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ style: ’Balak budhi, tumse na ho payega…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack at the Congress in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, July 2, during his address to express gratitude to the President. In his speech, he mocked Congress leader and Raebareli MP Rahul Gandhi using Gangs of Wasseypur dialogues, "balak budhi" and "tumse na ho payega."

While charging at Congress, he said that it had become a "parasite" on its allies and has made "lies" a weapon of its politics. He charged at the Leader of Opposition and accused him of “linking Hindus with violence.”

Also read: PM Modi in Lok Sabha Highlights: Lok Sabha adjourned sine die after PM Modi's speech A day after Rahul Gandhi charged at PM Modi led NDA government at the centre with images of deities, the Prime Minister took several jibes at the Congress leader.

Here are top quotes from his speech:

Congress should accept the verdict of the people in the Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi said. He further underscored that BJP-led NDA government had won a third successive term in office based on its performance and its policies of zero-tolerance for corruption and "justice for all, appeasement for none".

"The people of India have reposed faith in our government's track record over the past 10 years and have given us the opportunity to continue good governance for the third time. People saw our commitment to serving the citizens with the belief of 'Jan Seva hi Prabhu Seva' (Service to humanity is service to God). People rewarded the zero tolerance for corruption," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying. Also read: ’Justice for all, appeasement to none’: 10 quotes from PM Modi’s Lok Sabha speech "We will not be able to protect parliamentary democracy without taking seriously what happened yesterday. We should not ignore these acts by calling them childish, by considering them childish, we should not ignore them at all and I am saying this because the intentions behind this are not good and I also want to awaken the countrymen," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

PM Modi alleged that there is a conspiracy to falsely accuse Hindus of being violent while drawing reference to Rahul Gandhi's statements. He said, "Jiske darshan hote hai uske pradarshan nahi hote hai" (the deity who is worshipped and sought, their depiction is not used to gain publicity). Today, there is a conspiracy to falsely accuse Hindus, a serious conspiracy is unfolding. It has been said that Hindus are violent," reported ANI.

Charging at the Congress PM Modi said, “They had announced the destruction of the concept of 'Shakti' in Hindus. Which power you are talking about that you want to destroy? This country has been a devotee of 'Shakti' for centuries. Bengal worships Mother Durga. Are you speaking against this power?”

He further hit out at the Congress by accusing it of coining the term 'Hindu terrorism'. He alleged that the Congress associates compared Hinduism to diseases like dengue and malaria. He noted, “This country will never forgive them. Under a well-thought-out conspiracy, their entire ecosystem has made it fashionable to degrade, insult, and mock Hindu traditions.” Also read: ‘Rahul Gandhi should seek therapy sessions’, Kangana Ranaut hits out at Congress MP over Lok Sabha speech PM Modi also made a veiled remark about Rahul Gandhi concerning the Lok Sabha election outcomes, stating that the Congress and its ecosystem are attempting to convince the public that they have triumphed over us, but in reality, “Bachhe ka mann behlane ka kaam chal raha hai.”

“A little child goes out with a bicycle and if he falls and starts crying, his elder says that look, the ant got crushed. You're riding the bicycle well.”

PM Modi also took a veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi over the Lok Sabha election results and said that Congress and its ecosystem are trying to establish in the people's mind that they have defeated us but in reality, "Bachhe ka mann behlane ka kaam chal raha hai."

“This is the first time in Congress's history that they have not crossed the 100-seat mark three times in a row. This is the third biggest defeat in the history of Congress.”

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi writes to Modi, asks PM to lead Parliamentary debate on NEET tomor

Referring to the iconic Bollywood movie 'Sholay', the Prime Minister took another swipe at Rahul Gandhi, stating that the comments made by Congress leaders have even surpassed that of film 'Sholay'. "There was a "mausi" (aunty) in it. They (Congress) have lost for the third time, but Mausi, it is a moral victory. Mausi, we got zero seats in 13 states, but he (Rahul Gandhi) is a hero. The party has been ruined, but the party is still breathing. This new drama has been started to gain sympathy."

He mockingly said, “Look at 'balak budhi'. He sought to make fun of armed forces by making toy Rafales. ” The Prime Minister alleged that the Congress opposes every reform that strengthens armed forces.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) had to apologize after making irresponsible statement in the Supreme Court. There is a case against him for insulting a great personality like great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar... Today the country is telling him, tumse na ho payega." PM Modi further accused the Congress of making ‘lies’ a weapon of politics and said that the Congress is addicted to the lies in the same way an animal gets addicted to human blood.