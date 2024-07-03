PM Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ style: ’Balak budhi, tumse na ho payega…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack at the Congress in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, July 2, during his address to express gratitude to the President. In his speech, he mocked Congress leader and Raebareli MP Rahul Gandhi using Gangs of Wasseypur dialogues, "balak budhi" and "tumse na ho payega."
While charging at Congress, he said that it had become a "parasite" on its allies and has made "lies" a weapon of its politics. He charged at the Leader of Opposition and accused him of “linking Hindus with violence.”
A day after Rahul Gandhi charged at PM Modi led NDA government at the centre with images of deities, the Prime Minister took several jibes at the Congress leader.
Here are top quotes from his speech:
PM Modi further accused the Congress of making ‘lies’ a weapon of politics and said that the Congress is addicted to the lies in the same way an animal gets addicted to human blood.
(With inputs from ANI)