PM Modi, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani reshaping India to make economic superpower, striving 8% yearly growth: Report
The BJP-ruled PM Modi's government has begun a massive infrastructure transformation by spending billions on building roads, ports, airports and railways, as per the report.
India is poised to become a 21st-century economic powerhouse, offering an alternative to China for investors looking for growth and for reducing supply chain risks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani playing a fundamental role in shaping the economic superpower the country will become in the coming decades, according to a CNN report.