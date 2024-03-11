Hello User
PM Modi big announcement LIVE Updates: PM to address the nation soon, CAA notification likely

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 05:33 PM IST
Devesh Kumar

PM Modi nation address LIVE updates: The address is coming days ahead of the expected announcement of the dates of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and PM Modi-led BJP is looking to win a third term in office. Catch LIVE updates here 

PM Modi nation address LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to witness the use of drones by the 'Namo Drone Didis' for agricultural purposes, at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, in New Delhi

PM Modi nation address LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Monday at 5:30 PM. The address is coming days ahead of the expected announcement of the dates of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and PM Modi-led BJP is looking to win a third term in office.

PM Modi's address comes as the government is mulling over the appointment of two election commissioners after the shocking resignation of Arun Goel. The high-profile committee is expected to meet on 14 or 15 March to finalise the name of two election commissioners.

11 Mar 2024, 05:33 PM IST PM Modi address LIVE: PM Modi's address to begin soon

PM Modi address LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start his address soon and expected to make some big announcement today. The nation address comes days ahead of the expected announcement of Lok Sabha elections 2024

11 Mar 2024, 05:24 PM IST PM Modi address LIVE: CAA rules likely

PM Modi address LIVE: The rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be notified on Monday, March 11, MHA sources told LiveMint. Read More

11 Mar 2024, 05:17 PM IST PM Modi address LIVE: Address to begin at 5:30 PM

PM Modi address LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5:30 PM. 

