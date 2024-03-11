PM Modi nation address LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Monday at 5:30 PM. The address is coming days ahead of the expected announcement of the dates of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and PM Modi-led BJP is looking to win a third term in office.
PM Modi's address comes as the government is mulling over the appointment of two election commissioners after the shocking resignation of Arun Goel. The high-profile committee is expected to meet on 14 or 15 March to finalise the name of two election commissioners.
PM Modi address LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start his address soon and expected to make some big announcement today. The nation address comes days ahead of the expected announcement of Lok Sabha elections 2024
PM Modi address LIVE: The rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be notified on Monday, March 11, MHA sources told LiveMint. Read More
PM Modi address LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5:30 PM.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!