PM Modi offers prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya2 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2022, 06:42 PM IST
- PM Modi, along with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel inspected the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site in Ayodhya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday ahead of Diwali. This is the prime minister’s first visit to Ayodhya after he attended the bhoomi pujan for the construction of a Ram temple in August 2020. PM Modi, along with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel inspected the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site in Ayodhya.