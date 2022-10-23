Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday ahead of Diwali. This is the prime minister’s first visit to Ayodhya after he attended the bhoomi pujan for the construction of a Ram temple in August 2020. PM Modi, along with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel inspected the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site in Ayodhya.

Immediately after reaching Ayodhya for the Deepotsav celebrations, PM Modi went to the Ram temple and offered prayers to Ram Lalla. He was welcomed at the temple by Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Adityanath.

PM Modi arrived in Ayodhya on Sunday to take part in the Deepotsav celebrations, a day ahead of Diwali. The 'janmbhoomi' of Lord Rama is all set to witness the grand 'Deepotsav' celebrations in the presence of PM Modi on the eve of Diwali.

The Deepotsav, which is setting a new benchmark of records, will see Ayodhya adorned with countless indigenous and exotic flowers.

Every intersection of Ayodhya is embellished with rangolis made of flowers to make the Deepotsav 2022 more magnificent. The bank of river Saryu has been beautifully decorated with earthen lamps set in a pattern that awaits their lighting as soon as the Sun sets.

Security in Ayodhya has beefed up in view of PM Modi's visit.

An official statement read: “The artistes of 'Braj' in Awadh will mesmerise the audience with the culture, language and unique characteristics of the land of Rama-Krishna." The banks of river Sarayu will also be lit up ahead of Diwali in India and on the occasion of Deepotsav.

According to the reports, out of 16 chariots, 11 chariots are being prepared by the Information Department and 5 will be digital, which will be taken out on open trucks by the Department of Tourism. It will be based on scenes from the Ramayana era, in which the model of Ram temple and the model of development of 2047 Ayodhya will be presented.

(With agency inputs)