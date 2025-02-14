Prime Minister Narendra Modi was asked about bribery allegations against businessman Gautam Adani and if anything was discussed with US President Donald Trump during his meeting with him. Responding to the questions, PM Modi said two prominent leaders of two countries never discuss individual issues, while emphasing that “every Indian is mine.”

PM Modi said, “India is a democracy and our culture is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', we consider the whole world as one family. I believe every Indian is mine. Two prominent leaders of two countries never discuss such individual issues.”

The Department of Justice under President Joe Biden has in 2024 charged Gautam Adani for allegedly being part of a scheme to pay over USD 250 million (about ₹2,100 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange of favourable terms for solar power contracts. This was concealed from the US banks and investors from whom the Adani group raised billions of dollars for the project, resulting in the charges against the businessman.