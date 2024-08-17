Terrorism, extremism, separatism remain serious threats for our societies: PM Modi at Global South summit

In his opening remarks at the Voice of Global South Summit PM Modi highlighted India's G20 agenda.

“...When India took over the G20 presidency in 2022 we pledged that we will give G20 a new image. Voice of Global Summit became a platform where we widely discussed development issues and priorities. Based on the aspirations, hopes, and priorities of the Global South, India prepared its G20 agenda. G20 was conducted with an inclusive and development-oriented approach. The biggest example was the historic moment when the African Union got permanent membership in the G20," PM Modi said.

#WATCH | At the 3rd Voice of the Global South Summit, PM Modi says, "...When India took over the G20 presidency in 2022 we pledged that we will give G20 a new image. Voice of Global Summit became a platform where we widely discussed development issues and priorities. Based on the… pic.twitter.com/wna9HQaRNC — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2024

PM Modi focused on the role of the entire world to contribute towards health and how India has helped other countries in crisis.

"Our mission for health security is 'One World, One Health' and our vision is 'Aarogya Maitri', meaning 'Friendship for Health'... During the humanitarian crisis, India helps its friendly countries as a first responder..." PM Modi said.

Also Read | PM Modi to address 3rd edition of Voice of Global South Summit today

India aims to contribute $25 million to global public infrastructure fund for inclusive growth.

"In inclusive growth, the contribution of digital public infrastructure is no less than a revolution. This was the first multilateral consensus on the Global DPI Depository formed during our G20 Presidency... India will make an initial contribution of $25 million to the Global DPI Fund," he said.

PM Modi recognised the need for representation of Global South on the international platform by coordinating with each each other through capabilities and experiences.

"It is the need of the hour that nations of Global South unite and stand together in one voice and be each other's strength. We need to learn from each other's experiences and share each other's capabilities... We need to get 2/3rd of the world's population recognised. India is determined to cooperate with the Global South and share its experiences and capabilities. We want to promote trade, inclusive development, the progress of SDGs, and women-led development..." PM Modi said.

PM Modi raised the issue of how Global Governance mechanisms and Financial Institutions have failed to counter terrorism and extremism. Apart from these challenges the world is also dealing with issues such as climate change and food security.

"We are already facing the challenges of climate change, but we are also worried about health, food, and energy security. Terrorism, extremism, and separatism pose a serious threat to our society, PM Modi said.

“Technology divide and economic and social challenges related to technology are also coming forward. Global Governance and Financial Institutions built in the last decade have proven to be incapable of fighting the challenges faced in this century,” he added.

Also Read | PM Modi calls for release of hostages and de-escalation in West Asia

According to PM Modi, Global South Summit should act as a platform to raise concerns of those who remain unheard.