PM Modi 'one of the few people who can influence Putin': Polish Deputy FM says India can help end Russia-Ukraine war

Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski has said India occupies a unique position in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the few global leaders capable of influencing Russian President Vladimir Putin. His remarks, made during an interview with ANI, were reported by News18.

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Bartoszewski described PM Modi as a respected global statesman whose long-standing relationship with Russia gives India credibility in discussions aimed at reducing tensions.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a very well-known world statesman, who is very respected, and India has a long-standing relationship with the Russian Federation and, before that, with the Soviet Union as a non-aligned nation. President Putin actually pays attention to what Prime Minister Modi tells him," he said.

The Polish leader also recalled India's role during the early stages of the conflict, claiming that PM Modi had helped discourage Russia from considering the use of tactical nuclear weapons in late 2022.

According to Bartoszewski, India remains one of the few countries capable of communicating effectively with both sides, making its role in efforts to prevent further escalation especially significant.

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India's role and Russian oil issue Bartoszewski said PM Modi is among the few leaders who can exert meaningful influence over the Russian President and suggested that India could help push for an end to the conflict.

"Prime Minister Modi is one of the few people who can actually exert some pressure and influence on President Putin, and that is clearly something India could do to help stop this conflict," he said.

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He further noted that appeals for de-escalation carry greater weight when they come from countries that are not perceived as hostile by Moscow.

"Everybody is against escalation, not only India with Prime Minister Modi, but also China's Xi Jinping. It's important, especially when it comes from countries that are not seen as hostile to Russia. India's role here is crucial," he said.

Bartoszewski also indicated that Poland and India have largely resolved their differences over New Delhi's imports of discounted Russian crude oil.

He acknowledged that Warsaw had earlier criticised India's purchases of Russian oil, arguing that they indirectly supported Russia's war economy because the crude was available at heavily discounted prices. However, he said both countries now better understand each other's positions.

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"We understood the economic reason for that because it was at a heavy discount, about 40 per cent less than the market price. We understood that, but it was fuelling the Russian war economy. So we had a different view on that," he said.

The Polish leader added that the issue is no longer a major point of disagreement, signalling stronger mutual understanding between New Delhi and Warsaw while reaffirming India's importance in international efforts to reduce tensions in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

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