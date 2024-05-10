Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public address today in Maharashtra's Nandurbar said that providing quota benefits on basis of religion is against the very values and principles enshrined in our Constitution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public address today in Maharashtra's Nandurbar said that providing quota benefits on basis of religion is against the very values and principles enshrined in our Constitution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi held an election rally in Maharashtra on Friday ahead of the fourth phase of polling of the Lok Sabha elections that is scheduled to take place on May 13. He is set to address another rally in Telangana today. The PM visited Nandurbar to showcase support for the respective Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates.

Also read: BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance faces turbulence amid Lok Sabha polls, Eknath Shinde rushes to Nashik Top five-quotes from the election rally Condemning quota benefits on basis of religion, he said, “As long as I am alive, I will not let reservations of Dalits, adivasis, OBCs to be given to Muslims on basis of religion," in the election rally.

He said, “Congress never bothered about welfare of adivasis."

“Congress spreading lies on reservation and Constitution; religion-based quota against Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar."

“Congress government in Karnataka included all Muslims in OBC category overnight and gave them reservation."

"Hidden agenda of Congress to rob you of your quota and give it to Muslims."

Member of Parliament Heena Vijaykumar Gavit, who was the winning candidate from the Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has been fielded by the BJP against Congress' candidate Gowaal Padavi.

Gowaal Padavi,who is the son of former state minister and Congress MLA KC Padavi, is in the fray from Nandurbar for the third time.

Also read: Telangana News: Unpacking the three-cornered contest for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Phase 4 PM Modi is scheduled to hold another public meeting in Telangana's Mahabubnagar at 3:15 pm today. Later in the day, PM Modi will be seen campaigning for BJP in Hyderabad where he is scheduled to address the public at 5:30 pm. Indian actress and politician, Madhavi Latha is BJP's candidature from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency standing against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. This marks the first time, the party fielded a female candidate from the Hyderabad seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Kashmir News: In first Lok Sabha election post Article 370 scrapping, BJP not in the fray in 3 Valley seats. 5 points It is important to note that Asaduddin Owaisi is a four-time Lok Sabha MP from the Hyderabad seat. It is worth mentioning that this is the first time that the BJP has fielded a female candidate from the Hyderabad constituency.

Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana state will take place in the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls while the counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

(With ANI inputs)

