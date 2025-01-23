Bal Thackeray birth anniversary: On January 23, leaders including PM Modi and Uddhav Thackeray paid tribute to Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary, celebrating his uncompromising dedication to Hindutva and regional pride.

Bal Thackeray birth anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 23 paid homage to Bal Thackeray on the occasion of his birth anniversary of the Indian cartoonist and politician who founded the undivided Shiv Sena. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“He is widely respected and remembered for his commitment to public welfare and towards Maharashtra’s development," Modi said in a post on X.

Thackeray was born on January 23, 1926. He founded Shiv Sena, which was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally for a long time before it severed ties in 2019. The party eventually spilt in two factions – one is led by Bal Thackeray's on Uddhav Bal Thackeray and other by Eknath Shinde, the current deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"He was uncompromising when it came to his core beliefs and always contributed towards enhancing the pride of Indian culture," the Prime Minister said.

Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary Bal Thackeray, popularly known as Balasaheb Thackeray, was born in Pune, Maharashtra into a Marathi Chandraseniya Kayastha Prabhu household.

Thackeray's father, Keshav Thackeray, was a writer, social activist, and leader of the Samyukta Maharashtra Chalwal movement. The movement fought for a separate state for the Marathi-speaking populace in the 1950s. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In early days of his career, Thackeray worked as a cartoonist for The Free Press Journal. His cartoons were carried by The Time of India’s Sunday edition. He quit his job in 1960.

The Political Career Thackeray entered politics in 1966 and founded the Shiv Sena. The primary objective was was to provide employment stability for Maharashtrians in the state. In the late 1960s and early 1970s, Shiv Sena formed temporary coalitions will different Maharashtrian political groups. Thackeray passed away on November 17, 2012, after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 86.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray led a tribute ceremony on January 23 to honour Bal Thackeray, on his birth anniversary. The event, held at the statue of Bal Thackeray in Fort, Mumbai, witnessed a large turnout of party workers and supporters who offered floral tributes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Thackeray father-son duo garlanded the statue and paid respect to Bal Thackeray, who earned the epithet 'Hindu Hriday Samrat' for his staunch advocacy of Hindutva and Marathi pride.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to the late politician.