PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Gobind Singh on Parkash Purab

PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Gobind Singh on Parkash Purab1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 09:21 AM IST
- 'I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the pious occasion of his Parkash Purab,' PM Modi tweeted
- The Prime Minister also recalled grand celebrations on 350th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid his tributes to Guru Gobind Singh on the occasion of his Parkash Purab.
"I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the pious occasion of his Parkash Purab. His was a life devoted to creating a just and inclusive society. He was unwavering when it came to upholding his principles. We also recall his courage and sacrifices," PM Modi tweeted.
US Presidential Inauguration: Joe Biden will be oldest president to take oath2 min read . 10:27 AM IST
French A-400M tactical aircraft arrives in Jodhpur for exercise Desert Knight 211 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Covid-19: India's records 13,823 new cases in a day, active tally at 1.97 lakh1 min read . 09:51 AM IST
This is our young India, courageous and unstoppable: Nita Ambani congratulates Team India1 min read . 09:42 AM IST
The Prime Minister also recalled grand celebrations on 350th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh.
"The Guru Sahibs have a special Kripa on me that the 350th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji took place during the tenure of our Government. I recall the grand celebrations in Patna, where I also had the opportunity to go and pay my respects," PM Modi said.
Born Gobind Rai at Patna Sahib in Bihar, Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th and last of Sikh gurus in human form. He was enthroned at the 'Guru Gaddi' at the age of nine, following the martyrdom of his father, the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.