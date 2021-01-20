OPEN APP
Home >News >PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Gobind Singh on Parkash Purab
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid his tributes to Guru Gobind Singh. (@narendramodi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid his tributes to Guru Gobind Singh. (@narendramodi)

PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Gobind Singh on Parkash Purab

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 09:21 AM IST Staff Writer

  • 'I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the pious occasion of his Parkash Purab,' PM Modi tweeted
  • The Prime Minister also recalled grand celebrations on 350th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid his tributes to Guru Gobind Singh on the occasion of his Parkash Purab.

"I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the pious occasion of his Parkash Purab. His was a life devoted to creating a just and inclusive society. He was unwavering when it came to upholding his principles. We also recall his courage and sacrifices," PM Modi tweeted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Washington : President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill, along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, listen as Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, delivers the invocation during a COVID-19 memorial, with lights placed around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool,

US Presidential Inauguration: Joe Biden will be oldest president to take oath

2 min read . 10:27 AM IST
An Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter hovers in the sky in Leh on Monday. (ANI Photo)

French A-400M tactical aircraft arrives in Jodhpur for exercise Desert Knight 21

1 min read . 09:56 AM IST
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on January 19. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Covid-19: India's records 13,823 new cases in a day, active tally at 1.97 lakh

1 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani.

This is our young India, courageous and unstoppable: Nita Ambani congratulates Team India

1 min read . 09:42 AM IST


The Prime Minister also recalled grand celebrations on 350th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh.

"The Guru Sahibs have a special Kripa on me that the 350th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji took place during the tenure of our Government. I recall the grand celebrations in Patna, where I also had the opportunity to go and pay my respects," PM Modi said.

Born Gobind Rai at Patna Sahib in Bihar, Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th and last of Sikh gurus in human form. He was enthroned at the 'Guru Gaddi' at the age of nine, following the martyrdom of his father, the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout