Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Gobind Singh on Parkash Purab
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid his tributes to Guru Gobind Singh.

PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Gobind Singh on Parkash Purab

1 min read . 09:21 AM IST Staff Writer

  • 'I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the pious occasion of his Parkash Purab,' PM Modi tweeted
  • The Prime Minister also recalled grand celebrations on 350th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid his tributes to Guru Gobind Singh on the occasion of his Parkash Purab.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid his tributes to Guru Gobind Singh on the occasion of his Parkash Purab.

"I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the pious occasion of his Parkash Purab. His was a life devoted to creating a just and inclusive society. He was unwavering when it came to upholding his principles. We also recall his courage and sacrifices," PM Modi tweeted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

US Presidential Inauguration: Joe Biden will be oldest president to take oath

2 min read . 10:27 AM IST

French A-400M tactical aircraft arrives in Jodhpur for exercise Desert Knight 21

1 min read . 09:56 AM IST

Covid-19: India's records 13,823 new cases in a day, active tally at 1.97 lakh

1 min read . 09:51 AM IST

This is our young India, courageous and unstoppable: Nita Ambani congratulates Team India

1 min read . 09:42 AM IST

"I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the pious occasion of his Parkash Purab. His was a life devoted to creating a just and inclusive society. He was unwavering when it came to upholding his principles. We also recall his courage and sacrifices," PM Modi tweeted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

US Presidential Inauguration: Joe Biden will be oldest president to take oath

2 min read . 10:27 AM IST

French A-400M tactical aircraft arrives in Jodhpur for exercise Desert Knight 21

1 min read . 09:56 AM IST

Covid-19: India's records 13,823 new cases in a day, active tally at 1.97 lakh

1 min read . 09:51 AM IST

This is our young India, courageous and unstoppable: Nita Ambani congratulates Team India

1 min read . 09:42 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The Prime Minister also recalled grand celebrations on 350th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh.

"The Guru Sahibs have a special Kripa on me that the 350th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji took place during the tenure of our Government. I recall the grand celebrations in Patna, where I also had the opportunity to go and pay my respects," PM Modi said.

Born Gobind Rai at Patna Sahib in Bihar, Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th and last of Sikh gurus in human form. He was enthroned at the 'Guru Gaddi' at the age of nine, following the martyrdom of his father, the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.