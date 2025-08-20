PM Modi-President Putin to meet in New Delhi by year end, confirms Russian embassy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to hold a meeting in New Delhi later this year, a Russian embassy official said on Wednesday, August 20. While President Vladimir Putin's visit to India has been confirmed, the official clarified that the exact dates for the talks between the two leaders are yet to be finalised.

Earlier, a Russian news agency had reported that Vladimir Putin was expected to visit India at the end of 2025. Interfax, which quoted India’s National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval, during his visit to Moscow also corrected an earlier claim that the visit would take place in late August this year.

However, India has refuted reports of an August visit for Vladimir Putin and said that dates for the Russian President's Delhi visit are ‘under discussion’.

Today, a Russian embassy official has confirmed Vladimir Putin's visit to India later in the year.

Roman Babushkin, Chargé d'Affaires of the Russian Embassy in India, said, “Dr S Jaishankar is in Moscow. He will meet Mr Lavrov tomorrow. They will discuss everything important, including global issues.”

Roman Babushkin also held a press briefing on India-Russia relations and the tariffs imposed on India by the United States over its purchase of Russian crude oil. Babushkin hit out at Washington's tariff decision and the pressure on New Delhi over Russian crude oil purchase, saying the moves were “unjustified and unilateral.”

Earlier on Monday, August 18, Vladimir Putin called PM Narendra Modi, reportedly to share his assessment of his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska.

In the telephone conversation, PM Modi underlined India's position for a peaceful resolution of the conflict with Ukraine and looked forward to continued exchanges in the days to come.

PM Modi shared the details of their call in a post on X: “Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska.”