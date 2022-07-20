Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / PM Modi 'proud' to see sisters from Arunachal Pradesh singing Tamil patriotic song

PM Modi 'proud' to see sisters from Arunachal Pradesh singing Tamil patriotic song

PM Narendra Modi 
1 min read . 05:43 PM ISTLivemint

  • PM Narendra Modi said he was ‘delighted’ and ‘proud’ to see two sisters from Arunachal Pradesh singing a Tamil patriotic song

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed delight upon watching two sisters from Arunachal Pradesh singing a Tamil patriotic song. The Tamil patriotic song has been written by Subramania Bharathiyar, a Tamil writer and Indian independence activist.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was delighted and proud to see two sisters from Arunachal Pradesh singing a Tamil patriotic song.

"I am delighted and proud to see this. Kudos to these shining stars of our Yuva Shakti from Arunachal Pradesh for furthering the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' by singing in Tamil," PM Modi tweeted.

The video was shared by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. In a tweet, he said, "Listen to Arunachali Sisters sing a Tamil patriotic song written by Subramanya Bharati."

PM Narendra Modi shared his tweet to express his delight.

In another tweet, Pema Khandu wrote: “Beautiful Carnatic Vocal performance by Wakro Sister ~ Kumari Ashapmai Dellang and Kumari Behelti Ama ~ to commemorate #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. They are true gems of Arunachal. God bless."

