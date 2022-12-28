PM Modi reaches Ahmedabad hospital where mother Heeraben is admitted: Video

PM Modi reaches Ahmedabad hospital where mother Heeraben is admitted: Video1 min read . 05:41 PM IST
- Heeraben Modi was admitted to the super-specialty hospital in Ahmedabad due to some health issues. PM Modi visited her later at the hospital
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre, a government-funded autonomous hospital situated on the campus of the civil hospital, in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad where his mother is admitted. Heeraben Modi was admitted to the super-specialty hospital in Ahmedabad due to some health issues. The doctors later released a statement saying Heeraben Modi was stable.
Hours after Heeraben Modi was admitted to the hospital, a video of PM Narendra Modi arriving at the super-specialty hospital emerged.
Meanwhile, the hospital where Heeraben Modi has been admitted released a statement that said that PM Modi’s mother was stable. "Prime Minister's mother is admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, Ahmedabad, and her condition is stable," said the hospital. A BJP MLA said Heeraben Modi was admitted for a health check-up.
"She has been admitted to the hospital for a check-up. Her condition is normal. PM Modi's elder brother Somabhai is also present in the hospital," BJP MLA from Dariapur Kaushik Jain said.
Heeraben lives in Raysan village near Gandhinagar with PM Narendra Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi. PM Narendra Modi visits Raysan and spends time with his mother on most of his visits to Gujarat.
PM Narendra Modi last met Heeraben at her residence on 4 December when he was in Gujarat for the state Assembly election campaign. He was last seen in public on 5 December when she cast her vote in the second phase of Assembly polls. The family had said PM Modi’s mother turned 100 on 18 June this year.
(With agency inputs)
