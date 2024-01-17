Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17 said the country will miss the beloved legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, ahead of consecration (Pran Pratishtha) ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Temple. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) PM Modi stated “As the nation awaits January 22 with great enthusiasm, one of the people who will be missed is our beloved Lata Didi." PM Modi shared the shloka, 'Shree Ramarpan, Mata Ramo Matpita Ramchandrah' that was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and said that it was the last recording by her.

Also read: PM Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh, Kerala from January 16, inaugurate projects worth more than ₹ 4,000 crore In view of the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony that is scheduled to take place on January 22, PM Modi said, "As the nation awaits 22nd January with great enthusiasm, one of the people who will be missed is our beloved Lata Didi. Here is a Shlok she sung. Her family told me that it was the last Shlok she recorded. #ShriRamBhajan." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: PM Modi releases ₹ 540 crore for PM-JANMAN beneficiaries: ‘Koi acchi cheez banate ho toh…’ | 5 points The legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar who ruled the music industry for decades was also known as 'Nightingale of India.' She was born on September 28 in the year1929 and received a number of honouree titles during her lifetime that included Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was also awarded with the Bharat Ratna in 2001. France awarded with the country's highest civilian award, Officer of the National Order of the Legion of Honour in 2007.

Also read: Ayodhya Ram mandir ceremony made a 'political Narendra Modi function,' says Rahul Gandhi in Nagaland | Top quotes Her achievements were marked by a tally of three National Film Awards, fifteen Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards, two Filmfare Special Awards, and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.

Also read: ‘This is India’s moment’: PM Modi talks about his management style, says ‘the final destination…’ Lata Mangeshkar became the first Indian playback singer to perform at London's Royal Albert Hall in England, in 1974. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She passed away at the age of 92 on February 6 in the year 2022 due to multi-organ failure. However, music lovers continue to cherish her songs. Her famous works include 'Ajeeb Dastan Hai Ye', 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo', 'Lukka Chuppi' and 'Tere Liye', among others.

Also read: 'I dare Modi...': Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issues fresh threats ahead of Republic Day 2024 Prime Minister Modi will be the chief guest at Pran Pratishtha' ceremony while many other significant political and public figures will be attending the event. Ayodhya is celebrating Amrit Mahotsav to mark the occasion whose celebrations began on January 14 and will conclude on January 22.

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!