PM Modi receives 21-gun salute at ceremonial welcome in Namibia, gets guard of honour at State House in Windhoek | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received a guard of honour at the State House in Namibia's capital, Windhoek.

Upon his arrival, Modi was greeted with a warm and culturally rich welcome. The Prime Minister was also welcomed with a 21-gun salute.

This underscored the significance of this historic visit, the first by Prime Minister Modi to Namibia and the third-ever Prime Ministerial visit from India.

During the visit, he will hold bilateral talks with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and address the Namibian Parliament.

"Landed in Windhoek a short while ago. Namibia is a valued and trusted African partner with whom we seek to boost bilateral cooperation. Looking forward to meeting President Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and addressing the Namibian Parliament today," Modi posted on X.

During his visit, the prime minister will also pay homage to the late Dr Sam Nujoma, the Founding Father and First President of Namibia.

PM Modi received a warm welcome in Namibia Upon his arrival, PM Modi received a warm and culturally rich welcome at the hotel where he will stay during his State Visit.

PM Modi also warmly greeted members of the diaspora, shaking hands, listening to their enthusiastic messages, and graciously accepting gifts and portraits presented by the community.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed his pride in the diaspora and how they have retained the connection with their culture and traditions.

"The Indian community in Namibia is extremely optimistic about closer India-Namibia friendship, and this is reflected in the special welcome in Windhoek. I am extremely proud of our diaspora, particularly how they have retained a connection with their culture and traditions," PM Modi stated.

At the airport, the Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial, traditional welcome, where he also tried his hand at playing the Namibian traditional drums.

PM Modi is in Namibia for a State visit at the invitation of Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

PM Modi arrived in Namibia after concluding his two-day State visit to Brazil, where he attended the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro and held bilateral talks with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brasilia.

