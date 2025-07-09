PM Modi conferred with Namibia's highest civilian honour — Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis

After being conferred with Brazil's highest civilian award, the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Namibia's highest civilian honour, the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis.

Advertisement

Expressing gratitude after receiving the honour, PM Modi was quoted by PTI saying, “It is a matter of pride for me to be conferred with Namibia’s highest civilian honour — The Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis by Namibian President Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. I thank the President, Namibian government, and people of Namibia. I accept this on behalf of 140 crore Indians.”

PM Modi is visiting Namibia on a state visit at the invitation of Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. He arrived in Windhoek, Namibia's capital, on Wednesday morning (local time). This visit is his first to the country and only the third time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Namibia.

Also Read | WATCH | PM Modi receives traditional welcome at Namibia

On Wednesday, PM Modi held discussions with the Namibian President, focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation across sectors including digital technology, defence, security, agriculture, healthcare, education, and critical minerals.

Advertisement

"Cooperation in areas such as digital technology, defence, security, agriculture, healthcare, education and critical minerals figured prominently in our discussions," PM Modi posted on the social media platform X after the meeting.

"We also discussed how to boost linkages in trade, energy and petrochemicals. Expressed gratitude for the assistance from Namibia in Project Cheetah," he added.

Advertisement

Following the discussions at the State House, both India and Namibia signed four agreements, including cooperation in health and medicine, establishing an entrepreneurship development centre in Namibia, and developing the CDRI Framework along with the Global Biofuels Alliance Framework.

PM Modi arrived in Namibia from Brazil to conclude his five-nation tour and paid homage to Namibia's founding father, Sam Nujoma, at the Heroes' Acre national memorial. Nujoma was instrumental in leading Namibia to independence in 1990 and served as its first President for 15 years.

After his arrival in Namibia, PM Modi informed on X, “Landed in Windhoek a short while ago. Namibia is a valued and trusted African partner with whom we seek to boost bilateral cooperation. Looking forward to meeting President Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and addressing the Namibian Parliament today.”

Advertisement