Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the reports about Prime Minister Narendra Modi refused to meet President Vladimir Putin was a “misunderstanding". The reports said that PM Narendra Modi refused to meet Vladimir Putin after veiled threats by the Russian president to use nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine.
However, sources have said that PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not hold an annual in-person summit this year as they met in September on the sidelines of an event.
In fact, the decision to not hold the summit was taken long ago.
PM Modi and Vladimir Putin had met on the sidelines of a regional security bloc summit, SCO, in Uzbekistan in September. The two leaders have also spoken on the phone a number of times this year, including on the subject of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Earlier in Samarkand on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), PM Modi had told Vladimir Putin that “this was not an ear of war". PM Modi said, “Today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this."
Responding to PM Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin said, “I know your position on the conflict in Ukraine, about your concerns that you constantly express. We will do our best to stop this as soon as possible."
“Only, unfortunately, the opposing side, the leadership of Ukraine, announced its abandonment of the negotiation process, declared that it wants to achieve its goals by military means, as they say, ‘on the battlefield.’ Nevertheless, we will always keep you informed of what is happening there," Putin said.
