PM Modi replies to Nawaz Sharif’s congratulatory post, says ’India has always stood for peace’

After the former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif talked replacing “hate with hope” and “opportunity” in a congratulatory post for Narendra Modi as he took charge of the office for a third term, the Indian Prime Minister replied on Monday saying India has always stood for peace and progressive ideas.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, “Appreciate your message @NawazSharifMNS. The people of India have always stood for peace, security and progressive ideas."

"Advancing the well-being and security of our people shall always remain our priority,” he added.

Earlier in a post, Nawaz has said, "My warm felicitations to Modi Ji (@narendramodi) on assuming office for the third time. Your party's success in recent elections reflects the confidence of the people in your leadership."

He has also hoped India and Pakistan can replace “hate with hope”

"Let us replace hate with hope and seize the opportunity to shape the destiny of the two billion people of South Asia," he had added.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also congratulated PM Modi for taking the oath for a third term, saying, “Felicitations to @narendramodi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India.”

To this, PM Modi had replied saying, “Thank you @cmshehbaz for your good wishes.”

Modi was sworn in prime minister on Sunday for a record-equaling third term, heading a 72-member Union Council of Ministers.

Key allies Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United) secured one cabinet post each, as Modi took charge as the head of a coalition government.