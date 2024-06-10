PM Modi replies to Nawaz Sharif’s congratulatory post, says ’India has always stood for peace’

'Advancing the well-being and security of our people shall always remain our priority,' PM Modi said on Nawaz's ‘let us replace hate with hope’.

Livemint
First Published10:36 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif after taking oath at the presidential palace in New Delhi in 2014.
FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif after taking oath at the presidential palace in New Delhi in 2014.(REUTERS)

After the former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif talked replacing “hate with hope” and “opportunity” in a congratulatory post for Narendra Modi as he took charge of the office for a third term, the Indian Prime Minister replied on Monday saying India has always stood for peace and progressive ideas.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, “Appreciate your message @NawazSharifMNS. The people of India have always stood for peace, security and progressive ideas."

"Advancing the well-being and security of our people shall always remain our priority,” he added.

Also read: Modi 3.0 cabinet clears 30 million more houses under PMAY in its first decision

Earlier in a post, Nawaz has said, "My warm felicitations to Modi Ji (@narendramodi) on assuming office for the third time. Your party's success in recent elections reflects the confidence of the people in your leadership."

He has also hoped India and Pakistan can replace “hate with hope”

"Let us replace hate with hope and seize the opportunity to shape the destiny of the two billion people of South Asia," he had added.

Also read: Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live Updates: PM Modi seeks blessings from Manmohan Singh, HD Deve Gowda

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also congratulated PM Modi for taking the oath for a third term, saying, “Felicitations to @narendramodi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India.” 

To this, PM Modi had replied saying, “Thank you @cmshehbaz for your good wishes.”

Modi was sworn in prime minister on Sunday for a record-equaling third term, heading a 72-member Union Council of Ministers. 

Also read: Portfolios allocated. Amit Shah gets Home, Nirmala Sitharaman Finance. Complete list of 72 here

Key allies Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United) secured one cabinet post each, as Modi took charge as the head of a coalition government.

Apart from TDP and JD(U), other allies in the National Democratic Alliance who have secured cabinet posts include TDP, JD(U), Janata Dal (Secular), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Lok Janshakti Party.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsPM Modi replies to Nawaz Sharif’s congratulatory post, says ’India has always stood for peace’

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

180.20
10:29 AM | 10 JUN 2024
1.25 (0.7%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

164.10
10:28 AM | 10 JUN 2024
7.55 (4.82%)

Bharat Electronics

283.35
10:25 AM | 10 JUN 2024
0.25 (0.09%)

GAIL India

208.05
10:28 AM | 10 JUN 2024
-4.55 (-2.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil

168.10
10:29 AM | 10 JUN 2024
13.6 (8.8%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

659.50
10:14 AM | 10 JUN 2024
53.09 (8.75%)

The New India Assurance Company

238.80
09:59 AM | 10 JUN 2024
17.75 (8.03%)

Happiest Minds Technologies

908.05
10:15 AM | 10 JUN 2024
67.25 (8%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,998.00359.00
    Chennai
    74,214.00791.00
    Delhi
    73,567.00-431.00
    Kolkata
    74,214.00719.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue