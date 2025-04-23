PM Modi returns to Delhi from Saudi Arabia after Pahalgam terror attack leaves 26 dead: Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to cut short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia following the tragic terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday. The harrowing terrorist attack took place on April 22 afternoon at a popular tourist spot in which at least twenty-six people, mostly civilians, were reportedly gunned by terrorists. In the brutal attack 20 others were injured.

As can be seen in the video below, PM Modi arrived in Delhi on Wednesday morning. Visuals from outside Palam airport show the Prime Minister being escorted in high security.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister held bilateral talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah but decided to leave early and skip the official dinner hosted by Saudi Arabia.

April 22 Pahalgam terror attack is being termed as the worst terrorist attack since the Pulwama strike in 2019. In the brutal attack women and elderly people were among those who became the victims of the gunfire. The gunshots were fired around 2:30 PM on Tuesday in the upper meadows of the Baisaran valley, according to media reports. The incident took place near the Pahalgam tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.