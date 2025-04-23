PM Modi returns to Delhi from Saudi Arabia after Pahalgam terror attack leaves 26 dead: Watch

April 22 Pahalgam terror attack is being termed as the worst terrorist attack since the Pulwama strike in 2019. In the brutal attack women and elderly people were among those who became the victims of the gunfire. The gunshots were fired around 2:30 PM on Tuesday in the upper meadows of the Baisaran valley, according to media reports. The incident took place near the Pahalgam tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.