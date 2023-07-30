Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is dedicated to ensuring accessible and affordable healthcare for all citizens, stated Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during the 7th meeting of the Central Institute Body (CIB) of AIIMS and Chintan Shivir at the National Institute for Health and Family Welfare on 29 July.

The CIB serves as the highest decision-making body for all AIIMS, covering aspects such as finance, infrastructure, recruitment, policy enforcement, and procurement. The meeting aimed to review the implementation of decisions made during previous CIB meetings, a health ministry statement said.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Mandaviya emphasised the significance of Chintan Shivir as a platform for productive discussions with experts and higher officials. He said, "Chintan Shivir has provided a platform to hold discussions with higher officials and experts, which will help in evolving better practices of premier health institutions like AIIMS." He expressed confidence that the event would help improve practices and strengthen facilities at AIIMS, aligning with the government's commitment to providing accessible and affordable healthcare to all citizens. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is committed to providing affordable and accessible health facilities to the countrymen," he asserted.

Mandaviya praised the actions taken since the sixth CIB meeting and encouraged participants to share fresh ideas, innovative thoughts, and insights to further the vision of making AIIMS institutes of global excellence.

He highlighted that success for doctors extends beyond medical treatment; it also involves how they are perceived by society. The minister emphasised the importance of preserving AIIMS' esteemed reputation as the country's paramount medical institution and urged all dignitaries to contribute to the institution's growth and success, leaving behind a positive legacy for future generations.

Minister of State for Health S P Singh Baghel urged delegates, particularly AIIMS representatives, to work collectively in the interest of the country, patients, and the institution, aiming to elevate AIIMS to new heights.

Member of Parliament Ramesh Bhiduri emphasised the significance of Chintan Shivir, highlighting its role in fostering an environment where new ideas are generated and participants are motivated to enhance their work through healthy competition.

Members of Parliament Manoj Tiwari expressed optimism that the comprehensive discussions held during the Chintan Shivir would significantly contribute to elevating AIIMS institutes to a global standard of excellence. He also commended the ongoing improvements in India's healthcare infrastructure.

Dr V K Paul, NITI Aayog Member (Health), acknowledged the importance of the CIB meetings and the significant decisions made through them. He stressed the need to prioritise student welfare at AIIMS and advised representatives to address stress and workload concerns. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of providing counselling to patients and their families.

During the conclave, participants engaged in discussions on various agendas, including follow-ups on earlier Chintan Shivir recommendations and the functioning of new AIIMS institutions.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)