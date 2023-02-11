PM Modi's ‘hectic’ cross-country trip: Over 10,800 km travel in less than 90hrs. Check full schedule here
- In less than 90 hours, PM Modi he would be traveling from Agartala to Mumbai and from Lucknow to Bengaluru.
Prime minister Narendra Modi is likely to have a hectic four-day cross country trip addressing ten public programmes covering over 10,800 kms. In less than 90 hours, PM Modi he would be traveling from Agartala to Mumbai and from Lucknow to Bengaluru.
