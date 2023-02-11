Prime minister Narendra Modi is likely to have a hectic four-day cross country trip addressing ten public programmes covering over 10,800 kms. In less than 90 hours, PM Modi he would be traveling from Agartala to Mumbai and from Lucknow to Bengaluru.

Check full schedule here:

On Friday, PM Modi travelled from Delhi to Lucknow where he inaugurated Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023.

Soon after that, he flew to Mumbai to flag off 2 new Vande Bharat Trains and he also dedicated road projects there. He then inaugurated the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah in the city.

In the night, he flew back to Delhi, covering distance of over 2700 Km just in day.

On Saturday, he travelled to Tripura, where he addressed two public meetings at Ambassa and Radhakishorepur and he would be returning to the national capital later in the night. He will cover a distance of over 3,000 km in the day.

The next two days would be equally grueling for him.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate year-long celebrations commemorating 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

After that, he will proceed to Dausa, Rajasthan, to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various highway projects. He is scheduled to address two public meetings in Dausa.

Later, he will again fly to Bengaluru, covering a total distance of over 1,750 km in the day.

Early morning on February 13, PM Modi will inaugurate Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru.

From there, he will go to Tripura where he will address a public rally in Agartala in the afternoon. He will then travel back to Delhi, having covered a total distance of over 3,350 km.