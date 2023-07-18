PM Modi’s outreach to Islamic world has been exemplary, says Shashi Tharoor2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 05:38 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor also admired the Modi government’s success in making G20 a ‘buzzword’, but expressed concerns over India’s China policy beyond the ban on Chinese apps
Shashi Tharoor, Senior Congress leader and Parliamentarian from Thiruvananthapuram since 2009, Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his outreach to the Islamic world and especially with the Arab world, describing it as “exemplary". The Senior Congress leader also admired the Modi government’s success in making G20 a “buzzword", but expressed concerns over India’s China policy beyond the ban on Chinese apps.
The Congress leader said “India did brilliantly; full credit for seizing the (G20) opportunity and highlighting India. The globe can’t ignore India anymore. PM Modi’s foreign policy has evolved".
However, Tharoor was critical to PM Modi China policy. The Congress leader alleged that the government has given China “a free pass" for transgressions against India. ‘Gave China a free pass for transgressions against India’ Tharoor said.
“Ties with China are at a crossroads. There is no clarity from the government on China policy. There is no discussion on China in Parliament. The ban on Chinese apps was just tokenism," Tharoor added.
Speaking over the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Tharoor said the united Opposition must come out with a common minimum programme if it has to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.