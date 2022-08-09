PM Modi's total assets rise by ₹26 lakh to ₹2.23 crore; land holding donated2 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 03:21 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi's total assets rose by ₹26 lakh to ₹2.23 crore; he has donated his share in a piece of land in Gandhinagar
PM Narendra Modi's total assets rose by ₹26 lakh to ₹2.23 crore; he has donated his share in a piece of land in Gandhinagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi owns assets worth over ₹2.23 crore, mostly as bank deposits, but has no immovable properties as he has donated his share in a piece of land in Gandhinagar, according to his latest disclosure about assets.