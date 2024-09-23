PM Modi congratulates newly elected Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake: ’Special place in India’s….’

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sri Lanka's newly elected President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, who won by a significant margin in the presidential polls in the island nation. Modi expressed eagerness to enhance cooperation under India's Neighbourhood First Policy.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated23 Sep 2024, 07:48 AM IST
PM Modi congratulated Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, Sri Lanka's new President, who registered a decisive victory on Sunday.
PM Modi congratulated Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, Sri Lanka’s new President, who registered a decisive victory on Sunday.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the newly elected Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka. The left leaning leader and a self-avowed Marxist will be sworn in as president of the island nation on Monday. The People's Liberation Front (JVP) leader registered a landslide victory against Sajith Premadasa on Sunday by attaining nearly 1.3 million more votes than his closest rival.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Congratulations @anuradisanayake, on your victory in the Sri Lankan Presidential elections. Sri Lanka holds a special place in India's Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR.” The post added, "I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our multifaceted cooperation for the benefit of our people and the entire region.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Election Result LIVE: Dissanayake wins presidential polls

The 55-year-old newly elected President, after claiming victory in the polls in the island country, said this victory had been "paved by the sacrifices of so many who gave their sweat, tears and even their lives for this cause". He added, "Together, we stand ready to rewrite Sri Lankan history," AFP reported.

He will be sworn in at 9:00 am at the colonial-era President Secretariat in Colombo, AFP reported citing a statement by election commission officials.

Also Read | ’We stand ready to rewrite Sri Lankan history’: Anura Dissanayake

Outgoing president Ranil Wickremesinghe, 75, who took charge at the peak of the financial crisis, imposed steep tax hikes and other austerity measures per the terms of an International Monetary Fund bailout.

The island nation went to the polls on Saturday, September 21, to elect the nation’s 10th president. This marks the first election since the devastating 2022 economic crisis that culminated in a loan default. According to reports, voter turnout stood was 70 per cent an hour before polling stations closed at 4:00 pm. The result announcement was made by the polling authorities of the country after a second vote count, the first in the nation's history.

Also Read | Sri Lanka President Says Upending IMF Deal is Major Threat

Anura Kumara Dissanayaka is set to be the country's 9th Executive President. The Incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe also ran for president for the third time but was reportedly eliminated after the first round of vote count. His previous two bids for the top post dates back to 1999 and 2005.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Sep 2024, 07:48 AM IST
Business NewsNewsPM Modi congratulates newly elected Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake: ’Special place in India’s….’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    514.90
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    778.35
    03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    69.5 (9.8%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,859.75
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    163.7 (9.65%)

    RITES

    373.60
    03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    32.37 (9.49%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,945.000.00
      Chennai
      75,951.000.00
      Delhi
      76,103.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,955.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.